Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Popular BPOP: This full-service financial services provider which offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, mortgage loans, insurance, investment banking, and broker-dealer services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN: This company which is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28 compared with 54.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

