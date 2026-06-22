Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22:

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano Quote

Fomento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.91, compared with 23.05 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fomento Economico Mexicano PE Ratio (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano pe-ratio-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano Quote

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited YZCAY: This coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Yankuang Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (YZCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.