Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Sasol Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.58 compared with 6.3 0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sasol Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company pe-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.43 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.