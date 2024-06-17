Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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