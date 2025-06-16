Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS: This manufacturer of upholstered furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI: This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Virtu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.36, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

