Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This publicly traded real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 5% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price and Consensus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust price-consensus-chart | Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Quote

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Quote

GDS Holdings Limited GDS: This data center company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 222.8% over the last 60 days.

GDS Holdings Price and Consensus

GDS Holdings price-consensus-chart | GDS Holdings Quote

GDS Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GDS Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

GDS Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | GDS Holdings Quote

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO: This specialty chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 184.21% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Alto Ingredients has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDS Holdings (GDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.