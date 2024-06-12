Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Upland Software UPLD: This company which is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Upland Software has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.82 compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Upland Software, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upland Software, Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group COOP: This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

AZZ AZZ: This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.79 compared with 17.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AZZ Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.