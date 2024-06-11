Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Navios Maritime PartnersNMM: This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.38 compared with 8.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.10 compared with 8.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

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1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

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Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.