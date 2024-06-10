Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Copa Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Copa Holdings, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Copa Holdings, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Western Union WU: This company which a leader in global money transfer via vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company price-consensus-chart | The Western Union Company Quote

Western Union's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33 compared with 43.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Western Union Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Western Union Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Western Union Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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