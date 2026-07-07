Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This energy company, which is focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Diversified Energy Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05 compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Energy Company PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Energy Company PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Suncor Energy SU: This Canadian premier integrated energy company, which has operations that include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ: This REIT, which is focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price and Consensus

RLJ Lodging Trust price-consensus-chart | RLJ Lodging Trust Quote

RLJ Lodging Trust’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RLJ Lodging Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

RLJ Lodging Trust pe-ratio-ttm | RLJ Lodging Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.