Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company, which is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry and a leading specialty jewelry retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company, that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Coursera COUR: This online learning platform, that partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor's and master's degrees, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.

Coursera, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coursera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coursera, Inc. Quote

Coursera’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Coursera, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Coursera, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Coursera, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.