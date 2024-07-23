Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

KB Home KBH: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Tenet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.02, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

