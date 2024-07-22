Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus

Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Virco Manufacturing Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

B2Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

B2Gold Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

B2Gold Corp pe-ratio-ttm | B2Gold Corp Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Kinross has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.81, compared with 22.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

