Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20:

Yext, Inc. YEXT: This consumer information platform company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Yext Price and Consensus

Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote

Yext has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 22.73 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Yext PE Ratio (TTM)

Yext pe-ratio-ttm | Yext Quote

Versant Media Group, Inc. VSNT: This media and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Versant Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Versant Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Versant Media Group, Inc. Quote

Versant Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21 compared with 22.73 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Versant Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Versant Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Versant Media Group, Inc. Quote

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This wood products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.14 compared with 22.73 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.