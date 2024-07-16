Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR: This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI: This company which is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.38 compared with 23.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90 compared with 26.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

