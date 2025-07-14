Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP: This operator of shuttle tankers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.
KNOT Offshore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS: This company that provides natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Natural Gas Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.43, compared with 23.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG: This designer and developer of enterprise solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Penguin Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.03, compared with 23.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
