Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home KBH: This company which, is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.32 compared with 10.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lakeland Industries LAKE: This company which manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.00 compared with 21.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

