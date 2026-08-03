Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3:

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN: This provider of healthcare, education, and commercial consulting with digital and advisory services. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Huron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.87, compared with 22.82 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.