Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This energy company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.53 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.27 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bankinter, S.A. BKNIY: This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Bankinter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

