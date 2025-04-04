Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Frontline plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Société Générale Société anonyme SCGLY: This banking and financial services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7% over the last 60 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aptiv PLC APTV: This vehicle components company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30 compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

