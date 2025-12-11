Best Value Stock to Buy for December 11th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Universal Health Services UHS: This company, which owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.32 compared with 25.11 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

