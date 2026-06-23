Is This the Best Tech Stock to Buy Before the End of the Year?

Key Points

Palantir helps governments and enterprises deploy AI inside their real workflows.

The company's growth and margins are surging, but the stock still carries an expensive premium.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

The artificial intelligence trend has created some of the market's biggest winners over the past few years, and many of those have been large language model builders or chip designers. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is a leading example of a different kind of beneficiary of the trend -- a company that helps its clients use AI in their day-to-day operations.

Palantir's Gotham platform is widely used by government agencies and defense customers, while its Foundry platform helps commercial organizations integrate information across their operations. Just over three years ago, the company introduced its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which lets customers deploy AI tools inside their existing workflows. And as AI adoption accelerates, that very ability to easily deploy the technology smoothly is becoming key to Palantir's success.

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Why has Palantir stock surged so dramatically?

Palantir stock has climbed by about 379% over the past five years. Over the past 52 weeks, it has traded in a range of roughly $122 to $208, and the company now carries a market cap of around $313 billion, making it one of the most valuable software companies in the world.

That said, it's trading about 144 times earnings -- a very high multiple. Still, investors no longer seem to view Palantir as a niche government contractor as they once did. Rather, many now see it as a potential operating system provider for enterprise and government AI deployment.

So far, its financial results are supporting the hype. In the first quarter of 2026, Palantir generated around $1.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year. U.S. revenue rose 104%.

The company also reported an adjusted operating margin of 60% and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 57%. Those numbers stand out because they suggest Palantir is not sacrificing profitability in its pursuit of top-line growth. Management's outlook remains strong as well: It raised its 2026 revenue guidance to around $7.7 billion.

Strong growth, expanding profitability, and higher guidance help explain why investors remain enthusiastic despite the stock trading at a premium.

Could AIP become Palantir's biggest growth engine?

Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform may turn out to be the most important part of its story.

Many organizations want to adopt AI, but integrating it into existing systems remains difficult. Companies need to connect models to internal data, security frameworks, operational processes, and regulatory requirements. That is where AIP is trying to lower the friction.

Rather than forcing customers to rebuild their organizations around AI, the platform connects AI capabilities to systems they already use. The goal is to help organizations move past experimentation and start deploying AI in practical ways. If AIP adoption continues to accelerate, it could expand Palantir's addressable market while also deepening its relationships with existing customers.

Is Palantir a buy today?

A majority of analysts covering Palantir currently rate the stock a buy, a third or so call it a hold, and only two view it as a sell. Some remain concerned about its lofty valuation, but others have grown more optimistic as revenue growth, profitability, and AI adoption continue to exceed expectations.

I understand that optimism. The most compelling part of the Palantir story is not simply AI itself; it's the company's position inside the broader AI ecosystem. Many companies are developing large language models and designing and manufacturing AI accelerator chips. Far fewer are helping governments and enterprises deploy AI across real-world operations.

So is Palantir the best tech stock to buy before the end of the year? With a P/E this high, it is hard to call it the clear-cut "best." But if AI continues to be embedded throughout organizations over the next decade, the companies enabling that deployment could matter just as much as the companies creating the underlying technology.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.