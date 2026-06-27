Is This the Best Tech ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now?

Key Points

The tech sector has recently come under some pressure, making it a good time to buy this Vanguard ETF.

The fund is heavily concentrated in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, along with other top tech stock holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

The tech sector and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have helped lead the market higher over the past several years. That run continued into this year, but more recently, the sector has come under some pressure. Bears believe there is a potential AI bubble that could burst, given the high spending on AI infrastructure.

However, that spending as a percentage of gross domestic product is not out of line compared to past transformational cycles, and it still has room to grow. Bears will also point to the market for initial public offerings (IPOs), which is heating up with Space Exploration Technologies' debut and the likelihood that OpenAI and Anthropic will soon follow SpaceX. They hearken back to the internet bubble.

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But right now there are a few big companies in the IPO conversation, not a rush of smaller dot-com companies as we saw during the bubble, where their stock prices would often skyrocket out of the gate.

At the same time, many tech stock multiples are not only reasonable, but they are also downright cheap. Take Nvidia, for example. It is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) below 16 times fiscal 2028 analyst estimates -- for a market-leading company that just grew its quarterly revenue by 85%. Microsoft, meanwhile, trades at a forward P/E of only 19 times its fiscal 2027 consensus earnings. These are great growth stocks riding the AI wave that are trading at very cheap valuations.

A great tech ETF to buy

They are also two of the top three holdings, along with Apple, in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). Together, the three stocks make up 42% of the exchange-traded fund's portfolio. That's not a bad trio to have as a core part of your portfolio.

Nvidia is the king of AI infrastructure, while Apple has one of the best compounding business models. And Microsoft is deeply ingrained in the enterprise software space and has a fast-growing cloud unit. It also owns a 27% share in OpenAI.

This core base of holdings is why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF is a good tech ETF to invest in. Other top-10 holdings include Broadcom, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Cisco Systems, Lam Research, and Oracle, all of which are riding the AI infrastructure boom. The fund holds over 300 stocks and tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, but it is these 10 holdings that are going to do the heavy lifting.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has been a great performer, up an average of 25.4% a year for the last decade. While I wouldn't make it my only ETF holding given its high concentration in its top stocks, this is a great way to play the tech sector dip. Start with $1,000, and then keep dollar-cost averaging a set amount into it monthly, and you're on your way to building a tech-focused portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Intel, Lam Research, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.