Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS: This Japanese restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Kura Sushi’s shares gained 78.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR: This home warranties company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Frontdoor’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LivaNova PLC LIVN: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
LivaNova’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
