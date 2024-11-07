Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS: This Japanese restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote

Kura Sushi’s shares gained 78.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote

Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR: This home warranties company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Frontdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontdoor Inc. Quote

Frontdoor’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Frontdoor Inc. Price

Frontdoor Inc. price | Frontdoor Inc. Quote

LivaNova PLC LIVN: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

LivaNova PLC Price and Consensus

LivaNova PLC price-consensus-chart | LivaNova PLC Quote

LivaNova’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LivaNova PLC Price

LivaNova PLC price | LivaNova PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

