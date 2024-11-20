Best Linking Group Schedules EGM for December 2024

Best Linking Group Holdings Limited (HK:9882) has released an update.

Best Linking Group Holdings Limited has announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 10, 2024, to discuss matters including a Purchase Framework Agreement. Shareholders wishing to attend and vote must ensure their share transfers are registered by December 4, 2024. The company will send out the meeting details and proxy forms soon.

