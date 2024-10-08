Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

MPLX LP MPLX: This master limited partnership (MLP) company which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

FMC FMC: This agricultural sciences company which offers innovative solutions to farmers globally. It has a robust product portfolio and a development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Middlefield Banc MBCN: This bank holding company which offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller's checks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Zacks Investment Research

