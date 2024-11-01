Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

American Assets Trust AAT: This real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This company which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

