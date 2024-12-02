Best ETFs to Buy Now, 12/2/2024, According to Relative Volume

Here are 3 of the best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to buy, as indicated by their relative volume. Relative volume compares the current trading volume of an ETF to its usual three-month average. Using the TipRanks ETF Screener, we’ve pinpointed three ETFs that are trading at significantly higher volumes right now, indicating increased market interest and activity.

Higher relative volume often leads to better liquidity, as it signals more active trading, which typically results in smoother transactions and narrower bid-ask spreads. The bid-ask spread represents the difference between the price a buyer is willing to pay and the price a seller will accept. More active trading reduces this gap, lowering trading costs and making it easier for investors to execute trades efficiently.

MSTZ ETF Draws Interest amid the Rise of Crypto

The T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTZ) provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) and was launched earlier this year. This ETF is trading at more than 4.5 times its average trading volumes over the past three months, indicating heightened investor activity.

The ETF could be attracting interest from investors looking to bet against MSTR, which has surged by more than 200% over the past three months due to its growing crypto holdings. Additionally, Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price has jumped by over 60% during the same period. Despite this, the MSTZ ETF has plummeted by more than 90% over the past three months.

Betting Against Tesla with TSLZ

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) again makes an appearance in the best ETFs list this week with the ETF trading at twice the average volumes over the past three months. This rise in investor interest could be due to Tesla (TSLA) being perceived as largely benefiting from the results of the U.S. elections, with Musk firmly backing President-elect Trump. Year-to-date, TSLZ has declined by more than 80%.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Offers Exposure to Brazilian Equities

The new entrant on this list is the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ). This ETF provides investors with exposure to Brazilian equities, focusing on large-cap stocks in the South American country. It is currently trading at 2.24 times its average volume over the past three months. Interestingly, the EWZ ETF has declined by more than 20% year-to-date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.