The Best ETF to Invest $100 in Right Now

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF provides easy exposure to the entire U.S. stock market.

Moreover, this ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 since its May 2001 inception.

With a 0.03% expense ratio, the ETF has one of the lowest fees in all of the stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

Between the war in Iran, inflation, and concerns about inflated stock valuations, many investors are anxious about what the future holds. That's why owning a piece of the whole U.S. stock market instead of trying to find the "winners" could be a good idea right now.

And there's no better way to do that than to invest in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). Many ETFs can be one-stop shops, but few cover as much ground as VTI. If you have $100 to invest, it's a great set-it-and-forget-it choice.

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VTI is diverse, but still top-heavy

When you invest in VTI, you're investing in virtually every American company trading on the market. It contains 3,494 stocks of all sizes and across all sectors, but it has become tech-heavy recently because it's weighted by market cap, and megacap tech stocks have exploded in valuation in the past few years. Here are VTI's top 10 holdings:

Nvidia : 6.63% of ETF

Apple : 5.74%



Microsoft : 4.36%



Amazon.com : 3.69%



Alphabet (Class A) : 3.23%



Broadcom : 2.85%



Alphabet (Class C) : 2.54%



Meta Platforms : 1.93%



Tesla : 1.55%



Berkshire Hathaway (Class B) : 1.22%

Ten companies accounting for over a third of a nearly 3,500-stock ETF isn't quite a textbook example of diversification, but that has been the trajectory of most major indexes, including the S&P 500. VTI and the S&P 500 have the same top 10 holdings, but the S&P 500 only contains large-cap stocks. VTI provides exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which come with their own set of growth opportunities.

A history of decent long-term returns

Investing in a broad ETF like VTI might not be as sexy as investing in "the next big thing," but it has proven to be a wealth-builder over time. Since it hit the market in May 2001, VTI has averaged 7.8% annual returns (9.7% when including dividends). That's not enough to make you a millionaire overnight, but it's slightly better than the S&P 500's 7.5% average over that time (9.5% with dividends).

Over the past decade, VTI has averaged 13.2% annual returns, so being broad doesn't have to mean sacrificing good gains. We can't predict how it will perform going forward, but investing in VTI is essentially a bet on the long-term growth of the U.S. economy. Nothing is guaranteed, but I'll take that bet 10 times out of 10.

A bonus is that VTI's expense ratio is only 0.03%, or $0.03 per $100 you have invested. That's one of the cheapest fees that you'll find from any ETF on the market, leaving more gains in your pockets instead of Vanguard's. VTI is straightforward, productive, and cheap -- it's hard to beat it.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.