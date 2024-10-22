Best Buy's Game Plan to Engage Shoppers This Holiday Season

Best Buy Company Inc. BBY is gearing up for the holiday season, a crucial period that accounts for a significant portion of annual revenues. As excitement builds among retailers and shoppers alike, the company is focused on creating a compelling strategy to attract customers seeking exceptional deals. With a proactive approach and an emphasis on customer preferences, it aims to seize every opportunity the festive season presents.



Best Buy plans to make a strong impression by offering attractive deals and an expanded range of products to captivate early-bird shoppers. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 3.2% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. This forecast reflects a slight improvement from the 3.1% increase witnessed last season. Per the report, online spending is expected to rise 7.1% year over year.



BBY’s Early Black Friday Deals and Weekly Doorbusters

Best Buy is kicking off its holiday shopping season earlier than ever, with Black Friday deals launching on Nov. 8. These early savings give shoppers a chance to snag top tech gifts well ahead of the traditional Black Friday rush. What makes this even more exciting is the introduction of new doorbusters every Friday from Nov. 8 through Dec. 20, offering some of the best deals of the season on highly sought-after gadgets and electronics.



Starting on Nov. 21, Best Buy will offer thousands of gifts and top brands at discounted prices. Shoppers can catch returning doorbusters and new deals on Nov. 22, followed by more savings on Black Friday, Nov. 29. After Black Friday, the savings continue with the Cyber Monday Sale starting Dec. 1, featuring discounts of up to 50% on select products. Together, these extended sales provide a wide window for shoppers to score unbeatable holiday deals.



Best Buy ensures that customers won't miss out on savings through its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If a shopper makes a purchase and discovers that the price drops during the holiday season, the company will match the lower price. It is also providing an Extended Holiday Return and Exchange Policy. This allows customers to return or exchange most gifts purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 until Jan. 14.

Details of Best Buy’s Extended Store Hours & Pickup Options

Starting on Nov. 3, Best Buy is extending its store hours to accommodate holiday shoppers, giving them more time to browse and consult with experts. While the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers can still access the full range of deals online through website and the Best Buy app.



The convenience doesn’t stop there, Best Buy’s Store Pickup service is available at all locations and 24/7 Pickup Lockers are accessible at select stores, offering a flexible, convenient way to collect orders at any time. With these extended hours and pickup options, Best Buy is making it easy for customers to find great deals and get their orders in hand as quickly as possible during the holiday rush.

BBY is Poised for Holiday Success

Best Buy is well-prepared to make a significant impact this holiday season. With a robust operational strategy, BBY is set to capture a notable share of holiday sales. By leveraging its strengths and addressing customer needs effectively, the company aims to stand out in the competitive retail landscape and achieve strong results during this critical sales period.



Best Buy's shares have gained 24.2% in the past six months compared with the industry's 18.8% growth.



Best Buy will spare no effort in meeting holiday demand by deploying sufficient staff and associates at the point of sale. Several major retailers have announced their hiring plans for the holiday season. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Target Corporation TGT and Macy's, Inc. M are among the companies gearing up to add seasonal staff to meet the anticipated demand.

Retailers Hire for Holiday Rush: AMZN, TGT & M

Amazon, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, recently unveiled its hiring plan to onboard 250,000 seasonal associates, which includes both part-time and full-time positions in fulfillment centers and transportation roles. Target, which currently carries Zacks Rank of 2, is aiming to recruit around 100,000 seasonal workers to support its stores and supply-chain facilities during the holiday season.



Keeping in mind the festive rush, Macy’s, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company, has announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full and part-time seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season. These positions will support operations at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

