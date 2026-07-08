Best 3 Vanguard Stock ETF Picks for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

With S&P 500 earnings expected to rise 20% year over year, investors can take a more aggressive approach to equities.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and even the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) benefit from this.

The Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) takes advantage of the positive risk/reward trade-off of lower oil prices with higher geopolitical risks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF ›

The Federal Reserve has held the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75% for four straight meetings. The futures market is now pricing in a greater likelihood of rate hikes, not cuts, with rates potentially hitting 4% by year-end. The annualized inflation rate in May rose to 4.2%, with inflation broadening out beyond just energy prices.

Despite all that, the bull market in stocks continues. Leadership right now is still quite narrow, but value, low volatility, and dividend stocks all performed well in the first half of 2026. But the risks of inflation, geopolitics, and interest rates leave the market vulnerable to any escalation in these factors.

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With that in mind, here are three Vanguard equity ETFs that look well positioned to capitalize on the current environment.

1. Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) would essentially be a play on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom continuing. The advantage of this fund over, say, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is that it looks beyond just a single sector for growth opportunities.

That could be an important distinction as we move into the second half of 2026. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks were once driving the market higher, but they're mostly well off their highs now. Other areas of the market are beginning to see their own "second-order" rallies after the megacap tech companies. The Vanguard Growth ETF can be a good way to capture the evolving trend without focusing solely on tech.

The strong earnings backdrop should also support riskier equities, which should do well. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) earnings are expected to grow by more than 20% year over year in 2026. More than that, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples are actually coming down in the current rally.

Stock prices aren't just rising on expanding valuations. They're rising on tangible results. Those types of environments tend to be more sustainable.

2. Vanguard Energy ETF

The Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: VDE) has consistently been one of the year's best-performing sectors. But it has taken some geopolitical turmoil to get there. The Iran war created an oil supply shock that briefly pushed the price of a barrel of Brent crude to over $120.

Now, oil prices have spent most of the past two months retreating to levels not too far from where they were pre-war. That's caused a 15% drawdown in this ETF from its peak earlier this year, but it's still up more than 20% in 2026.

The case for the Vanguard Energy ETF in the second half of the year is that the pendulum has now swung back. When oil was north of $100 on war and inflation concerns, additional upside in energy stocks seemed limited, especially considering that a resolution would immediately send oil prices and, by extension, energy stocks sharply lower.

But today we've got an environment where Iran tensions are still high, yet oil prices are acting like a resolution is in the bag. Two months ago, there was more downside than upside. Today, I think there's more upside than downside. Any reescalation could send prices back up again.

3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) is the standard defensive, quality play. This ETF targets companies that have raised their dividend every year for the past decade or more. These are the kinds of businesses that have durable business models and sustainable cash flows -- two things that can serve investors' portfolios well in any environment.

The growth tilt, however, is what makes it intriguing right now. Because it weights qualifying stocks by market cap, it gives large allocations to companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Broadcom. Tech now accounts for around 28% of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF's portfolio. That's higher than the typical dividend ETF and gives it higher upside potential in a bull market.

I suspect this portfolio composition will work well in the second half of 2026, but it's nice to know the quality component could add a little downside protection if needed.

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David Dierking has positions in Apple and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.