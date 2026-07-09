Best 3 AI ETF Picks for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) provides exposure to a sector that's driving the infrastructure build-out.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) offers more diversified exposure beyond core chip stocks.

The Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is split 50/50 between tech stocks and REITs.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF ›

Despite some ups and downs in the first half of the year, the artificial intelligence (AI) trade is still very much in favor. Tech is the best-performing S&P 500 sector so far in 2026. Semiconductor stocks still lead the way. And leadership within this group has shifted from the megacap names to second-order beneficiaries like Micron Technology and Sandisk. Even Intel, long considered a laggard in this sector, has seen a resurgence.

Strong corporate earnings provide a supportive backdrop, but some segments of the industry are showing signs of exhaustion. One thing is still clear, though. AI stocks remain at the forefront of the market conversation, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer some of the best ways to tap into that ongoing outperformance.

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Here are three ETFs to consider as we head into the second half of 2026.

1. VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) is perhaps the most popular play on the AI revolution right now. Semiconductor chips power almost everything in the AI build-out, and demand remains red-hot.

This ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of around 25 stocks. As such, it's very concentrated and vulnerable to pullbacks in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in particular, which account for a combined 30% of the portfolio.

But the supply/demand curve is the real story. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF only trades at around 24 times next 12 months' earnings, which is quite reasonable for current earnings growth estimates for the sector. This group has already delivered huge gains, but the rally likely isn't over as long as earnings growth holds up.

2. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) could be considered a modestly more diverse play on the AI theme. It has around 80% of assets invested in tech stocks, but only 36% of the portfolio is in semiconductor stocks. It has significant allocations to software stocks, hardware and equipment manufacturers, and media and entertainment names.

We've already seen the AI rally expand beyond just the mega-cap leaders. As that trend continues and eventually moves beyond the tech sector, I think investors will find value in more diversified ETFs like this one.

3. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: DTCR) is a completely different play on the AI boom. Data centers are a polarizing topic, but there's no question that demand for them is very high.

The portfolio is roughly 50% real estate investment trusts (REITs) and 50% tech stocks, providing a mix of exposures and risk/reward profiles. That could prove beneficial if tech stocks ever experience a more meaningful pullback.

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.