News & Insights

Stocks

Bernstein ups Block target, names new best idea for 2025

December 02, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Block (SQ) to $120 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm also named Block its new best idea heading into 2025. It sees a number of catalysts for the stock into next year, including Square volume acceleration, “significant” EBITDA growth from continued efficiency gains, likely lower regulatory scrutiny and potential for S&P 500 Index inclusion “at some point.” Square’s valuation is “deeply attractive” and 16% of its market capitalization is cash, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Bernstein expects a further $3.0B-$3.5B of cash flow generation through the end of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.