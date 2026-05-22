Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent (NUVL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.59% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $144.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.59% from its latest reported closing price of $101.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 89MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 38.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.31%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 86,788K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 17,248K shares representing 23.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 5,324K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,088K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,534K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 41.08% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,501K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.