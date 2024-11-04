Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong Earnings Rebound

Berkshire Hathaway A ( ($BRK.A) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway A presented to its investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska, known for its ownership of a diverse range of businesses across various sectors including insurance, utilities, energy, transportation, and more. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway has shown a substantial rebound in net earnings, reaching $26.25 billion compared to a loss of $12.77 billion in the same quarter last year. This impressive performance is largely due to significant investment gains, particularly in equity securities, which amounted to $20.51 billion. The company’s total revenues were slightly down at $92.99 billion compared to $93.21 billion in the previous year. Key financial metrics indicate that while the insurance segment experienced an increase in underwriting expenses, it offset this with higher interest and investment incomes. Meanwhile, the railroad, utilities, and energy sectors faced decreased revenues, primarily in utility and energy operations, yet managed to reduce their overall expenses. The balance sheet reflects a robust growth in shareholders’ equity, now standing at $631.81 billion, up from $567.51 billion at the end of 2023, driven by retained earnings and strategic acquisitions. Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway maintains a solid financial foundation, with management expressing a positive outlook on the company’s continued growth and strategic investments, although they remain cautious of potential market volatilities impacting investment gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.