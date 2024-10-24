Berkeley Group Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings announced the purchase and cancellation of 42,183 ordinary shares on October 24, 2024, as part of a shareholder-approved buyback program. The shares, acquired through HSBC Bank at an average price of 4685.9971 pence, reduce the company’s total shares in issue to 102,126,379. This strategic move may impact shareholder interests and requires attention under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

