BerGenBio ASA Appoints New CEO to Lead Growth

BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF) has released an update.
BerGenBio ASA has appointed Olav Hellebø as its new CEO, bringing extensive experience from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to the company. Hellebø’s leadership is expected to drive the development of BerGenBio’s lead candidate, bemcentinib, aimed at treating STK11 mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Investors and stakeholders may find this leadership change promising for the company’s strategic growth and clinical advancement.
