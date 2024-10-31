News & Insights

Bergen Carbon Solutions Expands Partnerships and Technology

October 31, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (DE:7X7) has released an update.

Bergen Carbon Solutions has made significant strides in the third quarter of 2024 by enhancing its technology development and expanding its partnerships, particularly in the battery industry. The company has signed key agreements with Morrow Batteries and Beyonder to bolster a sustainable value chain and extended its collaboration with TKG Huchems to strengthen its market position in Asia. These efforts, along with cost management strategies, are positioning Bergen Carbon Solutions for long-term growth and success.

