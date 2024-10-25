Bergen Carbon Solutions to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (DE:7X7) has released an update.

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results and operational update on October 31. The company specializes in transforming CO2 into valuable solid carbon using renewable energy, contributing to sustainable manufacturing in the battery and other carbon-intensive industries. Investors can attend the live presentation either in person or online to gain insights into the company’s innovative carbon capture and utilization technology.

