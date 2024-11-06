Beonic Limited to Host Investor Webinar on Recent Results

News & Insights

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Limited, a leading provider of IoT solutions, is hosting an investor webinar on November 14 to discuss its recent activities and financial results. The call, led by CEO Billy Tucker and CFO Michael Pearce, will provide shareholders with insights into the company’s performance and future plans. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance and join the session via Zoom for a comprehensive Q&A.

