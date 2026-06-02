BeOne Medicines Signals Solid Tumor Breakout as Three Programs Near Phase 3

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) used an investor event at ASCO to outline what executives described as a new phase of growth beyond hematology, highlighting three solid tumor programs that the company said are moving toward registrational development.

John Oyler, BeOne’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, said the event was “deliberately focused on work beyond hematology,” while emphasizing that the company remains committed to its existing hematology franchise. Lai Wang, president and global head of research and development, said BeOne is attempting to apply the same franchise-building approach it used in chronic lymphocytic leukemia to selected solid tumor areas.

Wang said the company is focusing its solid tumor strategy on breast and gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal malignancies and lung cancers. He said BeOne now has more than 20 solid tumor assets targeting more than 20 oncogenic drivers across multiple modalities, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies and other platforms.

CDK4 Program Advances in Breast Cancer

Mark Lanasa, chief medical officer for solid tumors, said BeOne views its selective CDK4 inhibitor, BGB-43395, as a foundational asset in breast cancer, particularly in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative disease. He said the program is intended to improve on current CDK4/6 inhibitors by addressing efficacy, tolerability and combinability.

Shyam Goel, a clinician-scientist at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, presented data from a first-in-human Phase 1 study evaluating BGB-43395 in combination with letrozole in first-line HR-positive, HER2-negative, CDK4/6 inhibitor-naive breast cancer. Goel said the safety expansion cohort included roughly 20 patients per dose level across three dose levels.

Goel said hematologic toxicity was uncommon, with Grade 3 or higher neutropenia reported in one patient at the 240 mg twice-daily dose and none at the 400 mg twice-daily dose, which BeOne selected for Phase 3. He said no Grade 3 anemia or thrombocytopenia was reported at the Phase 3 dose.

Gastrointestinal events were more frequent, but Goel said early data suggest co-administration with food may reduce both frequency and severity. Diarrhea was reported in 94% of patients treated without food, mostly low grade, compared with about 50% among eight patients treated with food, where events were limited to Grade 1. Nausea and vomiting rates also declined with food co-administration.

On efficacy, Goel said BGB-43395 plus letrozole produced confirmed objective response rates of 68.4% at 240 mg and 63.2% at 400 mg, with unconfirmed response rates of 73.7% in both cohorts. He said a randomized Phase 3 trial, known as CANDELA, had randomized its first patient at Peter MacCallum earlier that day. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 1,056 patients and compare BGB-43395 plus letrozole with a standard CDK4/6 inhibitor plus letrozole, with progression-free survival as the primary endpoint.

B7-H4 ADC Targeted for Ovarian Cancer Maintenance

Lanasa also described BeOne’s B7-H4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, saying the company’s goal is to establish a new benchmark in ovarian cancer and other B7-H4-expressing tumors. He said the program has moved from first-in-human testing to Phase 3 readiness in about two years.

Lanasa said BeOne is seeing encouraging activity across ovarian, endometrial and triple-negative breast cancers, with the most detailed discussion focused on ovarian cancer because that is the planned initial Phase 3 indication. In advanced or heavily pretreated ovarian cancer, he said the company observed an unconfirmed response rate above 50%, with most patients experiencing tumor shrinkage.

Lanasa said responses were seen across the range of B7-H4 expression, supporting a development approach in ovarian cancer that would not require patient selection by B7-H4 biomarker status. During the question-and-answer session, he said avoiding a second biomarker test after PARP inhibitor eligibility could be attractive if efficacy is not meaningfully sacrificed.

The planned Phase 3 trial will evaluate the B7-H4 ADC in combination with bevacizumab versus bevacizumab maintenance alone in first-line ovarian cancer patients who have completed platinum-based chemotherapy. Lanasa said the trial is intended for patients who are not candidates for PARP inhibitors and is expected to start before the end of the year.

GPC3x4-1BB Bispecific Shows HCC Activity

BeOne also highlighted BGB-B2033, a first-in-class GPC3x4-1BB bispecific being developed for hepatocellular carcinoma and other GPC3-expressing tumors. Lanasa said the program is designed to activate 4-1BB conditionally in GPC3-positive tumor tissue, aiming to avoid systemic immune activation that has limited other 4-1BB approaches.

Hong Jae Chon, professor of medical oncology at CHA University School of Medicine, presented Phase 1 data in second-line or later hepatocellular carcinoma. He said patients were heavily pretreated, with a median of two prior lines of therapy and most having received both immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Across active dose levels, Chon said confirmed objective response rates were 29% at 300 mg, 36% at 600 mg and 20% at 1,000 mg, with the 1,000 mg cohort described as smaller and having shorter follow-up. He said the six-month duration of response was almost 37% and that responses were observed across patient subgroups, including viral and non-viral disease and intrahepatic and extrahepatic disease.

Chon said treatment-related adverse events occurred in 48% of patients, with Grade 3 events in 8%. He said there were no Grade 4 or Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events, serious adverse events were under 5%, and discontinuations due to adverse events were just over 3%.

Lanasa said BeOne has received U.S. Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for the program. He said the company has expanded the Phase 1 study to support a potential post-immunotherapy, post-TKI approval pathway and is planning a global randomized study in the second-line post-immunotherapy setting.

Executives Emphasize Pipeline Scale

Wang said BeOne expects to sustain a cadence of roughly eight to 10 new molecular entities per year from 2026 onward. He said the company’s solid tumor pipeline has produced five proof-of-concept readouts in roughly two and a half years, including the three programs discussed at the event.

Lanasa said BeOne expects proof-of-concept data for two additional internally discovered molecules, a CEA-directed ADC and a PRMT5 inhibitor, in the second half of the year. He described the ASCO update as an “inflection point” for the company’s solid tumor pipeline, with multiple programs potentially moving into registrational studies by year-end.

About BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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