A BeOne Founder Sold $34.6 Million in Stock but Keeps a Massive Position

Key Points

CEO John Oyler sold nearly 110,000 American Depositary Shares for $34.6 million at a weighted average price of $315.28 per share.

The shares were sold under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Oyler retains Ordinary Shares: 50,493,512 shares (direct and indirect).

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John Oyler, the chief executive officer of BeOne Medicines AG (NASDAQ:ONC), sold 109,713 American Depositary Shares in transactions executed on July 20, 2026, and July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $34.6 million Shares sold (directly held) 109,713

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($315.28); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($318.69).

Key questions

What was the regulatory and structural context for this transaction?

The disposal was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 10, 2026, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance.

The disposal was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 10, 2026, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance. How is the executive's indirect equity position structured?

John Oyler maintains substantial exposure through several legal entities, including Oyler Investment LLC, which holds 28.2 million shares, and a Roth IRA PENSCO trust account holding 9.5 million shares. Additional holdings are distributed among the P&O Trust, a grantor retained annuity trust, and the John Oyler Legacy Trust, along with directly.

John Oyler maintains substantial exposure through several legal entities, including Oyler Investment LLC, which holds 28.2 million shares, and a Roth IRA PENSCO trust account holding 9.5 million shares. Additional holdings are distributed among the P&O Trust, a grantor retained annuity trust, and the John Oyler Legacy Trust, along with directly. What does this trade indicate about the executive's overall stake?

Despite the roughly $34.6 million sale, the executive retains a dominant ownership position. Each American Depositary Share represents 13 Ordinary Shares, and the insider's continued ownership of over 50.4 million total shares reflects a high degree of capital commitment.

Despite the roughly $34.6 million sale, the executive retains a dominant ownership position. Each American Depositary Share represents 13 Ordinary Shares, and the insider's continued ownership of over 50.4 million total shares reflects a high degree of capital commitment. How has the stock performed relative to the transaction price?

The weighted average execution price of $315.28 per share was achieved following a 9% return for the stock over the one-year period ending July 21, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $318.69 Market Capitalization $34.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $513.0 million

Company Snapshot

BeOne Medicines AG is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a commercial-stage pipeline including BRUKINSA (a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor for blood cancers), TEVIMBRA (an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies), and SYLVANT, which collectively generate the company's primary revenue streams.

The company operates a fully integrated business model encompassing drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics across multiple geographies including the United States, China, Europe, and international markets.

BeOne Medicines AG serves oncology specialists, hematologists, and hospital systems treating patients with various cancer indications, targeting both hematologic and solid tumor patient populations globally.

BeOne Medicines AG operates as a significant player in the global oncology therapeutics market with a $34.2 billion market capitalization and $5.7 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its commercial-stage immunotherapy and targeted therapy portfolio to address substantial unmet medical needs in blood cancers and solid tumors. BeOne's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established commercial infrastructure, regulatory approvals across major markets, and a pipeline of differentiated oncology assets designed to capture market share in high-growth therapeutic categories.

What this transaction means for investors

The proportions here border on rounding error. Oyler co-founded this company and sits on more than 50.4 million shares across a web of entities, so parting with 109,713 American depositary shares, about $34.6 million worth, trims a fraction of a percent from a very lofty stake. The plan behind it was set in March, and each ADS represents 13 ordinary shares, which is why the count looks small against his ownership. For a founder-chairman this deeply committed, the sale carries no real signal.



Also worth noting, the company has grown profitable, which can be rare for oncology. First-quarter revenue rose 35% to $1.5 billion, led by its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA at $1.1 billion, and GAAP net income reached $227.4 million, up from near breakeven a year earlier. Oyler said the results were "driven by disciplined commercial execution,” and management raised full-year guidance to $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion. Still, shares are lagging the broader market, and investors should keep in mind that BRUKINSA alone is roughly 38% of revenue, so a single drug carries the profitability story. Ultimately, the pipeline behind may have to broaden for the growth to accelerate.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BeOne Medicines Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.