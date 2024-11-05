Benz Mining Expands with New Gold Projects Acquisition

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.
Benz Mining is set to acquire Western Australia’s Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects from Spartan Resources, marking its transformation into a multi-jurisdictional gold-focused company. The acquisition, backed by a successful A$4 million placement, aims to leverage advanced geoscientific techniques to explore the high-grade gold potential of these largely untapped sites. Spartan will become a key shareholder in Benz as part of the deal.
