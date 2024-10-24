Bennelong Adjusts Holdings in ARB Corporation

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group has reduced its stake in ARB Corporation Limited, with its voting power dropping from 12.57% to 11.52%. This change was due to the sale of 781,435 ordinary shares in the company, reflecting a strategic adjustment in its investment portfolio. This move may attract attention from investors monitoring the stock market for shifts in major shareholders’ positions.

