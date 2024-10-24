News & Insights

Stocks
ARBFF

Bennelong Adjusts Holdings in ARB Corporation

October 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group has reduced its stake in ARB Corporation Limited, with its voting power dropping from 12.57% to 11.52%. This change was due to the sale of 781,435 ordinary shares in the company, reflecting a strategic adjustment in its investment portfolio. This move may attract attention from investors monitoring the stock market for shifts in major shareholders’ positions.

For further insights into AU:ARB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.