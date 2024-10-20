Benjamin Hornigold Ltd Releases 2024 Annual Report

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024, showcasing its corporate structure and stock exchange listing on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code BHD. The company is led by a board of non-executive directors, with Michael Glennon serving as both Chairman and Company Secretary.

For further insights into AU:BHD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.