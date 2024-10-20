News & Insights

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd Releases 2024 Annual Report

October 20, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024, showcasing its corporate structure and stock exchange listing on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code BHD. The company is led by a board of non-executive directors, with Michael Glennon serving as both Chairman and Company Secretary.

