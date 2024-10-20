News & Insights

Stocks

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 22, 2024, at 12:00 pm AEDT in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting details thoroughly and seek professional advice if needed. The company is open to discussions and can be contacted via phone for any inquiries.

