Benjamin Hornigold Director Boosts Shareholdings

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Sulieman Ravell has acquired 495,783 ordinary shares on the market, increasing his total indirect holdings to 2,376,027 shares. This acquisition, priced at $0.22 per share, indicates a significant stake in the company as Ravell enhances his investment portfolio. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:BHD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.