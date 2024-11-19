News & Insights

Benjamin Hornigold Director Boosts Shareholdings

November 19, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Sulieman Ravell has acquired 495,783 ordinary shares on the market, increasing his total indirect holdings to 2,376,027 shares. This acquisition, priced at $0.22 per share, indicates a significant stake in the company as Ravell enhances his investment portfolio. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

