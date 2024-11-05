Beng Kuang Marine’s Strategic Bond Redemption and Issuance

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. (SG:BEZ) has released an update.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. has successfully completed the redemption of its existing bonds and issued new 2027 bonds worth S$3 million. This strategic financial move marks a significant step for the company in managing its capital and future growth prospects. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s proactive approach in financial management.

