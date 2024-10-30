Beneficient to Present at LD Micro Conference

Beneficient ( (BENF) ) has shared an announcement.

Beneficient is set to present its investor presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference on October 30, 2024. The presentation offers a snapshot of the company’s strategic goals and updates, aligning with their SEC filings and public disclosures. With no obligation to update publicly, Beneficient may revise this information as deemed necessary by management.

