Markets
BSP

Bending Spoons To Acquire Airtable

August 04, 2026 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bending Spoons S.p.A. (BSP), an Italian technology company, on Tuesday entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Airtable in an all-cash transaction for $1.285 billion.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

The company said that, including Airtable's net cash and cash equivalents, the transaction implies an equity value of approximately $2.25 billion.

Under the agreement, the company will acquire 100% of Airtable's issued and outstanding shares.

Until the transaction closes, both companies will continue to operate independently.

Bending Spoons closed trading 2.90% higher at $36.22 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.54% higher at $37.14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.